Aurora Solar platform achieves 10 million site milestone

Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform that uses computer vision and machine learning algorithms to streamline the process of selling solar, just reached the milestone of having designed 10 million solar sites. These sites have the potential for a combined savings of nearly 60 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, or the equivalent to the total emissions produced by more than 16 coal-fired power plants over the course of a year.

“This month, the Aurora community of solar installers officially surpassed 10 million projects designed in the platform,” said Chris Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. “We are so thankful to our customers for pushing the solar industry forward and making the switch to the future. With every solar installation, we’re moving toward a cleaner world and a brighter future.”

Aurora reports that more than 7,000 solar installers around the world use its platform, which offers benefits such as increased revenue and lower soft costs such as permitting, taxes, customer acquisition and more.

“We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without the hard-working and growing group of installers who are in the field every day turning the promise of solar into reality. These individuals directly empower their communities with the freedom and sustainability of solar energy and should be applauded,” said Sam Adeyemo, co-founder and CRO, Aurora Solar.

“Solar Holler is a benefit corporation, which means we are not focusing on profits; we focus on savings for the homeowner,” said Justin Kline, lead residential solar designer at Solar Holler and Aurora customer. “At the same time, the industry is growing faster than ever; we have to be quick on our feet in order to grow and scale as rapidly as the industry is changing. We’ve barely reached the cusp of what the possibilities are here, but we’re well on our way and we’re moving quickly, thanks to Aurora.”