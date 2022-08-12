Sunrise brief: About 20% of utility-scale solar capacity was delayed in the first half of 2022

Net losses triple at US tracker maker after acquisition New Mexico-based Array Technologies is keen to emphasize the revenue benefits of buying Spanish rival STI Norland and said US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act would also be good for business.

Pink Energy files lawsuit against Generac A complaint filed in Virginia claims that due to faulty parts and failure to communicate promptly, Pink Energy has incurred tens of millions of dollars in damages and suffered harm to its reputation and goodwill.

Michigan pledges to cover over 1200 public buildings with solar The State of Michigan is partnering with utility Consumers Energy to install a 68 MW portfolio of distributed rooftop solar.

DTE Energy to add 650 MW of solar energy for Ford Motors In what is touted as the largest renewable energy purchase from a utility in US history, the added solar will mean that by 2025, every Ford vehicle manufactured in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free energy.

About 20% of utility-scale solar capacity was delayed in the first half of 2022 Module supply challenges led to 4.2 GW installed in the first six months, less than half of what was initially expected.