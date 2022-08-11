Michigan pledges to cover over 1200 public buildings with solar

Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan have announced the two will partner to install rooftop solar arrays on 1,274 public buildings. Together, the distributed rooftop solar resources will add 68 MW of solar capacity to the power grid.

The State of Michigan made a 20-year agreement with the utility to use clean energy at state government buildings across all departments in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. The solar arrays are expected to offset the annual carbon emissions equivalent of 20,000 cars.

“Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan.”

Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan, first approved in 2019, includes orders to close all its coal-fired plants by 2025 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. The utility plans to install 80 GW of solar by 2040, which would bring the utility’s operations to 90% emissions-free energy sources. It also plans for 550 MW of battery energy storage by 2040.

“Consumers Energy is able to deliver reliable and affordable energy while protecting the planet. This partnership will further support Michigan being a leader in clean energy,” said Rochow.

“As governor, I am proud that the State of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet, and lower energy costs. Today, we are proud to announce that Consumers Energy is joining BWL and DTE in an agreement with the State of Michigan to power state buildings with clean energy. This is a critical step that will help us reach the goal I proposed in 2020 to have all state buildings run on 100% clean, renewable energy by 2025. Let’s keep working together to fight climate change with common-sense steps that will lower taxpayer energy costs and ensure that state operations have the energy they need to succeed.” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Earlier this year, General Motors agreed to power three Michigan production plants with 100% clean energy supplied by Consumers Energy. The automaker made a 20-year, 70 MW renewable energy power purchase agreement with the utility.