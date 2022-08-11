Sunrise brief: Designing for 100% renewables with real-time retail pricing could yield benefits of 9% or more 

Catalyzing solar in the US: a manufacturer’s perspective The Inflation Reduction Act, if signed into law, will provide important incentives that we expect will catalyze significant investment in US solar manufacturing, facilitate the creation of a stable domestic solar supply chain, and allow the US to aggressively pursue the decarbonization of its economy with less reliance on imported solar products.

People on the Move: Vertech, Fluence, Nikola and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

FranklinWH announces additional financing for its home energy storage solution Mosaic and GoodLeap add FranklinWH to their approved battery vendor lists.

Quanex releases solar panel sealant for improved durability The sealant helps delay power loss over a module’s lifetime and extends useful life by locking out moisture.

Generac AC Coupling for PWRcell solar plus battery storage systems With a new firmware update, Generac PWRcell battery storage products can accept up to 7.6 kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters.

Designing for 100% renewables with real-time retail pricing could yield benefits of 9% or more Including real-time pricing of retail electricity in the design of a high-renewables system would “markedly” lower the system’s cost, researchers found, in an analysis for the island of Oahu, Hawaii. For continent-scale systems as well, they said the resulting demand-side flexibility is likely substantial.