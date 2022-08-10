People on the Move: Vertech, Fluence, Nikola and more

Audrey Copeland started a new position as SVP of Strategy and Origination, Spearmint Energy

William Gerald Demas started a new position as Senior Managing Director & Head of Americas, Green Investment Group at Macquarie Group

Peter Gibson started a new position as VP Sales & Marketing at LG Energy Solution Vertech, Inc.

Julian Nebreda started a new position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fluence Energy, Inc.

Michael Lohscheller to Become CEO of Nikola

Project Engineer Toronto, ON As Project Engineer you will be responsible for the Engineering aspects of Solar & Storage through the development process in North America. You will be responsible for the interconnection processes, energy assessments & performance analysis, project layout & site design, equipment review & procurement, construction and operation assumptions. Why you should apply: Strong work life balance culture

100% extended medical

6% match on RSP

Hearty annual bonus

Remote Responsibilities: Lead and manage the project interconnection applications with the utilities to secure queue positions.

Determine potential solar energy system sizing for both facility-mounted & ground-mounted solar systems by way of remote and on-site assessments

Manage third-party contractors to gather detailed structural, civil, geotechnical & electrical information for proposed project sites

Lead and work with consultants on the modelling for solar energy production using software suites such as PVSyst and Helioscope

Work with and lead work with Consultants on the Modelling of energy storage systems using software suites such as PVSyst, ESyst, ESVT, etc.

Analysis of project requirements and recommendation of appropriate energy storage technology & optimal energy storage system sizing

Determination of most appropriate project components for project optimization (ie: modules, inverters, racking, balance of supplies, etc.) based on project requirements, restrictions & client preferences

Prepare preliminary solar energy system civil, electrical & mechanical designs, including foundation/mounting plans, racking & module layouts, and single line diagrams

Work with third-party consultants to review preliminary designs & produce final issued-for construction drawings

Coordinate and review third-party interconnection analysis and results.

Lead technology selection, procurement initiatives, and project dependencies to ensure targeted development and construction outcomes are achieved (i.e., projects delivered safely, on-time, and on-budget).

Lead role in construction of projects and project delivery efforts.

Lead and coordinate with consultants to finalize site layout designs.

Prepare and participate in required transaction approval documentation and presentations for senior management and the Board.

Support Development staff with engineering related inputs and considerations such as constructability review, equipment assumptions, layout considerations and value engineering feedback.

Support renewable energy site identification and assessment. Utilize various siting tools to identify and review greenfield opportunities to support the company’s greenfield pipeline goals.

Develop, clarify, and manage project scope, project execution plans, track and manage contract deliverables, HS&E requirements, insurance needs and QA/QC plans.

Assist in RFP responses and/or sales processes. Requirements: Undergraduate degree in Engineering.

P.Eng in Canada or PE in US.

Minimum 5+ years of project engineering experience in power generation or similar industry.

Experience with utility interconnection processes. NYISO, PJM and MISO preferred.

Experience with Solar and Energy storage production & performance assessments and site design

Experience with all aspects of project engineering, construction, and integration to operations.

Extensive knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.

Existing network of contacts and partners in the solar market preferred.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel, GIS/mapping systems and document management systems.

Experience with PVSyst, Heliosope, ESyst, AutoCAD, etc. •

Flexibility for a remote location.

Ability to travel within the United States and Canada. Travel required may be up to 20%.

Valid driver’s license and Passport.

Must be legally entitled to work in Canada without restriction. No Sponsorship provided at this time. More information is available here.