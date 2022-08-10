FranklinWH announces additional financing for its home energy storage solution

FranklinWH announced that both Mosaic and Goodleap will be providing financing for its energy storage systems.

The US-based company’s residential whole energy storage system the Franklin Home Power system debuted in January of this year and integrates its lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with its aGateX intelligent control system.

The 13.6 KWh battery is compatible with any PV inverter technology, the company reports, and it can connect with existing solar systems while scaling up to 15 units for a total of 204 KWh of capacity. In the event of a power failure, its black start feature creates a micro-grid for the home.

With Franklin WH being added to Mosaic and GoodLeap’s Approved Vendor Lists (AVL), FranklinWH installers can now offer customers access to lower interest rates on energy storage systems. The two financing companies have provided more than $18 billion in loans, combined, for solar sustainable home improvements in the United States.

“FranklinWH strives to ensure that energy storage ownership is an affordable reality, ” says Gary Lam, FranklinWH US general manager and co-founder. “Excellent financing lets our installer partners boost sales and simplify operations while offering the best rates to customers. Secure and innovative finance platforms from Mosaic and GoodLeap streamline that process.”

To achieve AVL status with Mosaic and GoodLeap, the Franklin Home Power (FHP) system underwent what the company reports is stringent due diligence including proven product viability, strong market acceptance and sales forecast, and long-term warranty specifications.