Generac AC Coupling for PWRcell solar plus battery storage systems

Generac Power Systems, known as a specialist in backup generators, announced that its PWRcell products enable AC-coupled battery storage, as well as AC generator integration. This means that with a new firmware update, Generac PWRcell battery storage products can accept up to 7.6 kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters.
The Generac PWRcell battery backup solution features a modular design that can scale from a 3-module, 9 kWh capacity, 4.5 kW output, to a 6-module, 18 kWh, 9kW output. If more storage is needed, Generac reports that multiple PWRcell battery cabinets can be integrated to a single Generac PWRcell inverter for up to 36 kWh capacity and 11 kW continuous backup power. The PWRcell string inverters feature 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW models, with peak efficiencies of 97.3% and 97.7% respectively.
By enabling AC coupling, solar homeowners now have a choice of adding a DC-powered PWRcell solar-plus-battery storage system to their existing array, or they can connect a new or existing Generac Guardian home standby generator PWRcell solar-plus-battery storage system.
“Generac is proud to lead the way in envisioning the future of energy through a robust offering of market-leading power solutions that enhance energy resilience and independence,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and chief executive officer. “We continue to grow our portfolio of clean energy products, expanding the capabilities of solar + battery storage solutions and giving our dealers and installers a wide array of options for their customers.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.