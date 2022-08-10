Generac AC Coupling for PWRcell solar plus battery storage systems

Generac Power Systems, known as a specialist in backup generators, announced that its PWRcell products enable AC-coupled battery storage, as well as AC generator integration. This means that with a new firmware update, Generac PWRcell battery storage products can accept up to 7.6 kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters.

The Generac PWRcell battery backup solution features a modular design that can scale from a 3-module, 9 kWh capacity, 4.5 kW output, to a 6-module, 18 kWh, 9kW output. If more storage is needed, Generac reports that multiple PWRcell battery cabinets can be integrated to a single Generac PWRcell inverter for up to 36 kWh capacity and 11 kW continuous backup power. The PWRcell string inverters feature 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW models, with peak efficiencies of 97.3% and 97.7% respectively.

By enabling AC coupling, solar homeowners now have a choice of adding a DC-powered PWRcell solar-plus-battery storage system to their existing array, or they can connect a new or existing Generac Guardian home standby generator PWRcell solar-plus-battery storage system.

“Generac is proud to lead the way in envisioning the future of energy through a robust offering of market-leading power solutions that enhance energy resilience and independence,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and chief executive officer. “We continue to grow our portfolio of clean energy products, expanding the capabilities of solar + battery storage solutions and giving our dealers and installers a wide array of options for their customers.”