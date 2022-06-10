Sunrise brief: Democrats optimistic Manchin will cooperate on climate bill

Also on the rise: US government drops land lease rates for renewables by as much as 50%. Three in one: wind, solar, and storage facility completed in Oregon. And more.

French Road Solar features more than 7,000 solar panels producing 2.8 megawatts of clean energy for the ComEd service territory.

Nexamp

Democrats optimistic Manchin will cooperate on climate bill  Negotiations are resuming on a reconciliation package that would contain long-term industrial policy measures to boost solar and other renewable energy sources.

Nexamp completes 2.8 MW community solar installation in Burlington, Illinois  The French Road solar project features more than 7,000 solar panels and will supply enough power for about 400 homes.

Wind, solar, and storage facility completed in Oregon  The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility is one of the first in the country to co-locate a wind farm, a solar facility, and a battery storage system.

FCC considers offshore wireless networks for renewable projects  Nokia has headed the proposal, looking to use 4G and 5G networks to support offshore renewable energy projects.

US Government drops solar land lease rates by 3.4% to 2.1%  To support the US Government’s goal of installing 25 GW of renewable energy on public lands, per acre lease rates have been reduced for all renewable energy sources – some by greater than 50%.

Solar highway noise barriers to be deployed across North America  Buildings-integrated photovoltaics maker Mitrex plans to deploy highway noise barriers with integrated solar that have 1.2 MW of capacity per kilometer. The technology is currently in the pilot phase at government entity locations in North America.

 

