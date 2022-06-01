Sunrise brief: Missile strike destroys solar plant in Ukraine

US Solar Decathlon expands to workforce development and mentoring high school students Solar Decathlon Professionals and Solar Decathlon Pathways are two new programs recently announced by US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

The making of a clean energy prosumer: Part three Economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui shares his personal journey through solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle ownership in California.

Missile strike destroys solar plant in Ukraine Two Russian missiles have hit a ground-mounted solar plant near Kharkiv, Ukraine. According to the manager of the plant, the missile attacks produced holes at the site that measured 6 meters deep and 11 meters in diameter.

CAB Solar: more than cable management While CAB’s cable management systems offer significant cost reductions in labor, materials and engineering, the company is more than just the 2021 pv magazine Award winner in the BOS category. pv magazine caught up with CAB President and CEO, Tara Bosserman, to discuss cable management, her company’s manufacturing history, and CAB’s unique approach to providing employment opportunities for all.

US Navy aims for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 “Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, in announcing the target.

Achieving a zero-carbon grid: opportunities in virtual power plants Jigar Shah reflects on the challenges that come with achieving a zero-carbon electric grid and how the emerging technology of the Virtual Power Plant, or VPP, can turn those challenges into opportunities for all Americans.