People on the Move: Green Lantern Solar, Perch Energy, Moss Adams, and more

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems announced it has added Jordan Betts as the Director of Development.

In this role, Betts will focus on developing commercial and grid-scale solar arrays across the northeast and Midwest. He’ll focus on working with landowners, corporations, non-profits and governmental agencies to identify development and savings opportunities that meet specific environmental, social and corporate governance requirements for Green Lantern Solar’s development partners.

Prior to joining Green Lantern Solar, Betts oversaw the management of a $200MM commercial real estate portfolio as a Vice President for a Maine-based community bank, as well as leading the Asset Management Department of a national affordable housing and green energy development company located in Portland, Maine. Betts earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and a master’s in Business Administration from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

Perch Energy, a clean energy tech services platform and provider of community solar services, announced the appointment of Sencelia Reynolds as Chief Operating Officer and Georgina Arreola as Vice President of Policy. Combined with the appointment of Bruce Stewart as CEO in March, Reynolds and Arreola add decades of experience to an expanding leadership team that will drive the company’s continued growth. The new appointments also represent Perch’s commitment to gender equity in the workplace.

As Chief Operating Officer, Reynolds will focus on scaling operations, optimizing back-office processes, and leading platform improvements to drive an ever-improving customer experience geared towards supporting customer growth. She has extensive experience in customer operations, utility relations, pricing, and customer care. Reynolds brings over a decade of experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining Perch, Reynolds served as Chief Operating Officer at Centricity, Head of Operations and Head of Energy Pricing at Direct Energy, and Manager of Power and Natural Gas Operations at Santanna Energy Services.

As Vice President of Policy, Georgina Arreola will lead the expansion of Perch’s new policy and regulatory team, supporting the growth of community solar by playing a constructive role in policy debates. Arreola and the policy team will also help influence program design, increase consumer protection and advocate for greater inclusion of low-to-moderate income communities as beneficiaries. In her previous role serving as Perch’s Vice President of Operations, she focused on removing barriers and identifying best practices for managing community solar projects. Arreola has over a decade of experience in research and policy advocacy within the renewable energy industry, including a seven-year tenure at the Center for Sustainable Energy, where she led numerous research and policy efforts working with key stakeholders like the California Air Resources Board, the California Energy Commission, Department of Energy, NYSERDA, Mass DOER, NREL, and more.

Moss Adams LLP, the largest accounting firm headquartered in the West, has bolstered its energy practice by adding a team of renewables tax experts from NextEra Energy. Matt Kaden and Jon Blitman are industry leaders in the structuring and taxation of energy transactions. They advise utilities, developers, investors and other market participants on all aspects of a transaction, from risk allocation, to structuring, to modeling and quantifying cash tax impacts. At NextEra, the team was responsible for the structuring and tax-advantaged financing of over $10 B in renewable energy projects via tax equity, private equity, and public equity and debt raises. The team was also responsible for all tax advice and modeling for NextEra’s publicly traded Yieldco, NextEra Energy Partners, as well as NextEra’s hedging and energy trading activities.

Earthjustice announced the hiring of Jen Powis as Managing Attorney of the new Gulf Regional Office in Houston. The Gulf Regional Office, located at the epicenter of the U.S. fossil fuels industry, is Earthjustice’s 15th office nationwide. By expanding Earthjustice’s presence in the Gulf, the Houston office will build on existing work to stop the fossil fuel infrastructure buildout, clean up toxic pollution, advance environmental justice, safeguard public health, protect biodiversity, and accelerate an equitable transition to clean energy in the region. The Gulf Regional Office will build on ongoing litigation and advocacy in the region to stop proposed fossil fuel and petrochemical infrastructure, secure climate-ready clean energy, and ensure equitable disaster preparedness and recovery efforts. The office will also champion the work of local environmental justice advocates fighting for stronger protections from industrial pollution, a particular problem in the hurricane-prone region, and which disproportionately impacts Black, Latino, and low-income communities in the Gulf.

Powis previously managed offices in Houston for the Alliance for Justice and Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign. A champion for non-profits focused on advocacy, Jen served as Senior Counsel for the Bolder Advocacy Program at Alliance for Justice and founded her own law firm dedicated to expanding public interest environmental legal and policy capacity for organizations driving policy changes in land conservation, education and environmental protection. She also led the Beyond Coal Campaign for Texas with Sierra Club where she advocated for a clean energy transition in the state. Most recently, after Hurricane Harvey, Jen co-founded the Coalition for Environment, Equity and Resilience, a collaborative of over 25 organizations seeking to force more attention on an equitable disaster recovery and the huge negative environmental impacts from the storm.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Louis Gasper started a new position as Executive Vice President, Strategy, at Mill Creek Renewables. Barrett Miles started a new position as Vice President, Strategic Sales, at Omnidian.

