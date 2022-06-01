People on the Move: Green Lantern Solar, Perch Energy, Moss Adams, and more

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems announced it has added Jordan Betts as the Director of Development.
In this role, Betts will focus on developing commercial and grid-scale solar arrays across the northeast and Midwest. He’ll focus on working with landowners, corporations, non-profits and governmental agencies to identify development and savings opportunities that meet specific environmental, social and corporate governance requirements for Green Lantern Solar’s development partners.
Prior to joining Green Lantern Solar, Betts oversaw the management of a $200MM commercial real estate portfolio as a Vice President for a Maine-based community bank, as well as leading the Asset Management Department of a national affordable housing and green energy development company located in Portland, Maine. Betts earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and a master’s in Business Administration from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Perch Energy, a clean energy tech services platform and provider of community solar services, announced the appointment of Sencelia Reynolds as Chief Operating Officer and Georgina Arreola as Vice President of Policy. Combined with the appointment of Bruce Stewart as CEO in March, Reynolds and Arreola add decades of experience to an expanding leadership team that will drive the company’s continued growth. The new appointments also represent Perch’s commitment to gender equity in the workplace.
As Chief Operating Officer, Reynolds will focus on scaling operations, optimizing back-office processes, and leading platform improvements to drive an ever-improving customer experience geared towards supporting customer growth. She has extensive experience in customer operations, utility relations, pricing, and customer care. Reynolds brings over a decade of experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining Perch, Reynolds served as Chief Operating Officer at Centricity, Head of Operations and Head of Energy Pricing at Direct Energy, and Manager of Power and Natural Gas Operations at Santanna Energy Services.
As Vice President of Policy, Georgina Arreola will lead the expansion of Perch’s new policy and regulatory team, supporting the growth of community solar by playing a constructive role in policy debates. Arreola and the policy team will also help influence program design, increase consumer protection and advocate for greater inclusion of low-to-moderate income communities as beneficiaries. In her previous role serving as Perch’s Vice President of Operations, she focused on removing barriers and identifying best practices for managing community solar projects. Arreola has over a decade of experience in research and policy advocacy within the renewable energy industry, including a seven-year tenure at the Center for Sustainable Energy, where she led numerous research and policy efforts working with key stakeholders like the California Air Resources Board, the California Energy Commission, Department of Energy, NYSERDA, Mass DOER, NREL, and more.
Moss Adams LLP, the largest accounting firm headquartered in the West, has bolstered its energy practice by adding a team of renewables tax experts from NextEra Energy.
Sponsored: Senior Account Executive | New York, NY
The role of a Senior Account Executive will be the face for the company’s Carbon Capture solution. This individual will manage and execute the company’s sales process for buildings and/or Real Estate customers. This role will lead the sale of our unique product that reduces buildings’ emissions, helping reduce their carbon footprint. The opportunity to scale and grow the sales opportunity is tremendous.
This role will report to the COO.
Responsibilities:
- Own the management of inbound and outbound sales opportunities from initial engagement to contract close
- Identify potential customers by yourself and in conjunction with other internal functions (ie strategy, market development)
- Develop sales strategy and positioning to efficiently sell company’s products and solutions
- Identify and evaluate new partners within a proper commercial rationalization framework. Assess the existing portfolio and continuously monitor performance and the value proposition to drive the necessary portfolio cleanups.
- Develop and maintain sales pipeline approach including management and reporting
- Position and represent company products and solutions effectively to the market and all stakeholders
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or an equivalent combination of education and demonstrated related experience
- Excellent project management skills desired. Project certification is a plus
- Demonstrated success with closing complex deals
- 5+ years sales experience within the energy, cleantech, engineering and/or building technology space
- Must be a self starter who is adept at setting up his or her own strategy and approach
- Critical to communicate effectively – written, verbal. Especially with providing proposals and presentations to potential customers
- Familiarity with the building customers and needs helpful for success
- Proficient with the MS Office and product management software
- Passionate about the mission of decarbonization
More information is available here.
