Sunrise brief: Six members of Congress sign letter urging DOC to continue solar anti-circumvention investigation

Duke Energy, North Carolina solar installers compromise on net metering After intervention by some of the state’s largest rooftop solar installers, the new compromise includes a delay of time-of-use rates for net metering customers until at least 2026 and a ‘Proposed Bridge Rate’ for new net metering customers.

Six members of Congress sign letter urging DOC to continue solar anti-circumvention investigation The letter urges President Biden to protect US manufacturing from unfair foreign influence, insinuates a concerted political and lobbyist effort to undermine the investigation, draws on fears over national cybersecurity, and claims current module import shortfalls are an attempt to apply political pressure via a stagnating market.

The making of a clean energy prosumer: Part one Economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui shares his personal journey through solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle ownership in California.

Tesla rallies Powerwall owners to demonstrate how they can help power the Texas grid In Texas ERCOT country where batteries cannot send power to the grid, Tesla filed a request for a rule change and has called on Powerwall owners to demonstrate capability by forming a Virtual Power Plant.

Analyst predicts extent of rise in this year’s solar capital costs Wood Mackenzie this week made a slew of predictions for the industry in 2022 and noted the effects the US’ recently announced anti-circumvention investigation is already having on utility scale plans.

Qcells confirms location of solar panel manufacturing expansion in the US The solar manufacturer will bring nearly 500 news jobs to Dalton, Georgia and invest $171 million on the new facility.

An American at Intersolar: Part IV – So Much Gear In our last article on Intersolar 2022 Munich, we present a small fraction of the countless vendors exhibiting their products on the floor.

Trackers vs. the elements, part two: working with wind In this three-part series, pv magazine will highlight some of the major obstacles faced when developing solar installations on single-axis tracker and see the different approaches that players in the industry are taking to neutralize each issue.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.