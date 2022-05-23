Sunrise brief: Solar jobs–80,000 trained in the last three decades, and that should double in next three years

Bifacial solar modules shine in snowy environments Researchers at Western University in Canada found that by using bifacial solar modules instead of monofacial, snow losses could be cut from double digits to just 2% on an annual basis.
Solar jobs: 80,000 trained in the last three decades, over the next three years… double that Elizabeth Sanderson, executive director of Solar Energy International, joined pv magazine to discuss solar job training, the ongoing Commerce investigation, and the growth of the industry.
Nextracker announces second dedicated steel line for tracker components Nextracker will now have a manufacturing line dedicated to producing steel tracker components for use in utility-scale solar power plants at Atkore’ Phoenix, Arizona facility, which has been expanded and reconfigured with new capacity dedicated to Nextracker products.
No cost solar-plus-storage planned for residents and businesses in Washington D.C. area Electriq Power and SEDC Solar are partnering on a program that will provide solar and battery storage systems, complete with maintenance to LMI residents, small businesses, and churches in the Washington D.C. area at no cost to the user.
Low-income rooftop solar loan program launched in New England Massachusetts and Rhode Island low-income families that do not qualify for traditional loans will have an option made available through a partnership by the Capital Good Fund and installers Cotuit Solar and Got Sun Go Solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.