Sunrise brief: Solar jobs–80,000 trained in the last three decades, and that should double in next three years

SEI provides training centers for Reactivate, an organization that develops and invests in solar energy projects primarily serving low-to-moderate income communities and areas disproportionately affected by the clean energy transition. Image: Reactivate

Bifacial solar modules shine in snowy environments Researchers at Western University in Canada found that by using bifacial solar modules instead of monofacial, snow losses could be cut from double digits to just 2% on an annual basis.

Solar jobs: 80,000 trained in the last three decades, over the next three years… double that Elizabeth Sanderson, executive director of Solar Energy International, joined pv magazine to discuss solar job training, the ongoing Commerce investigation, and the growth of the industry.

Nextracker announces second dedicated steel line for tracker components Nextracker will now have a manufacturing line dedicated to producing steel tracker components for use in utility-scale solar power plants at Atkore’ Phoenix, Arizona facility, which has been expanded and reconfigured with new capacity dedicated to Nextracker products.

No cost solar-plus-storage planned for residents and businesses in Washington D.C. area Electriq Power and SEDC Solar are partnering on a program that will provide solar and battery storage systems, complete with maintenance to LMI residents, small businesses, and churches in the Washington D.C. area at no cost to the user.

Low-income rooftop solar loan program launched in New England Massachusetts and Rhode Island low-income families that do not qualify for traditional loans will have an option made available through a partnership by the Capital Good Fund and installers Cotuit Solar and Got Sun Go Solar.