Renewable energy and storage advocate, Glick, nominated for another FERC term

The longest-tenured chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and current Chairman, Richard Glick, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve another term as one of FERC’s five chairs. Originally appointed to the position on November 29, 2017, Glick was named chairman of FERC on January 21, 2021, and his original term was set to expire on June 30, 2022. Assuming Glick’s re-nomination is confirmed by the senate, he will serve another 5-year term until some time in 2027.

News of the nomination has been met with praise across the renewable energy landscape, due in large part to Glick’s commitment to transmission reform and FERC’s recent action to initiate a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to reform the Commission’s electric regional transmission planning and cost allocation requirements.

“At a critical moment in our nation’s clean energy transition, when emergence from a pandemic, global conflict, and extreme weather events are all dramatically impacting energy costs and resource availability, Chair Glick has provided steady leadership at FERC,” said Jeff Dennis, Advanced Energy Economy general counsel and managing director. “Chair Glick understands we need to better prepare the transmission grid to deliver the cost-effective advanced energy resources that states and customers are demanding. Glick’s continued leadership at FERC will also position the agency to improve the way distributed energy resources are utilized to power the grid of the future and meet changing customer needs.”

In July 2021, more than two dozen organizations, including the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), sent a letter to FERC Commissioners expressing their support for large-scale transmission reform, which led to an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on regional transmission planning, cost allocation and generator interconnection following later that month. Since that initial point and through FERC’s April 2021 decision, the agency has been working alongside a number of consumer advocate and policy organizations, also including ACORE to finalize some of the energy world’s longest-awaited reforms.

“Richard Glick has been exceptionally effective as Chair of FERC, and we are thrilled to see him renominated,” said Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the ACORE. “He has an in-depth understanding of the regulatory barriers facing the transition to a 21st century grid, and pragmatic approaches to address them. We look forward to continuing to work with him on critical reforms, like FERC’s new rulemaking on transmission, that help move the country forward on our path to a clean energy future.”

The WATT Coalition issued similar praise and reference the ongoing work that Glick is making in transmission planning, work which will be allowed to continue, assuming the senate confirms Glick’s renomination.

“The WATT Coalition congratulates Chairman Glick on his renomination to the Federal Energy Regulatory chairmanship, announced today by President Biden,” said WATT Chair Ted Bloch-Rubin. “Under Chairman Glick’s leadership, FERC has made great strides towards policy to improve the United States’ transmission system planning and operation, in service of just and reasonable rates for Americans. Chairman Glick responded to a letter from House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor and other Members of Congress today about his progress on transmission issues, including Grid Enhancing Technologies – a long list that demonstrates his efficacy as chairman. Our coalition of technology providers, renewable energy developers and transmission providers encourages the Senate to move swiftly to reconfirm him to the position so that this important work can continue.”