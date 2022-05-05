Sunrise brief: Congress calls for end to solar panel tariffs in DOE budget meeting

Energy justice must play a larger role in clean energy transition Let’s ensure that low-income and environmental justice communities are first in line to benefit from clean energy technologies that reduce their household energy burden and safeguard against the impacts of climate change.

SEIA launches non-profit institute to accelerate growth of solar and storage Solar and Storage Industries Institute will tackle land use issues, antiquated rate designs, interconnection roadblocks, and more.

Solar tariffs led directly to delay of coal plant retirements Northern Indiana Public Service Company announced that it will be delaying the retirement of two of its coal-fired generating facilities until 2025, due to the uncertainty and delays brought to the solar panel market by DOC’s investigation into solar cell and module manufacturers in four southeast Asian Countries.

PPA approved for 100 MW Canadian Solar project in Louisiana The Bayou Galion solar project is expected to reach commercial operations in 2024 and is part of a larger portfolio set to bring 343 MW of solar energy to the state, which has seen just over 200 MW installed thus far.

Congress calls for end to solar panel tariffs in DOE budget meeting Citing a potential loss of 100,000 US jobs, and a ten-year horizon to build domestic manufacturing, Rep. Scott Peters called upon Department of Energy Secretary Granholm to end tariffs on solar imports.

Stackable home battery ranges 9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh The Lithion HomeGrid Stack’d Series LFP battery has an adjustable form factor that is now UL certified to be shipped across North America.

Former Tesla engineer to establish battery materials manufacturing in Moses Lake, Washington Sila plans to deliver silicon-based anode to power up to 500,000 electric vehicles—and more–per year.

Get your Virginia interconnection now, solar regulation increasing in 2025 The state’s Department of Environmental Quality has defined solar panels as impervious surfaces for the purpose of measuring stormwater, which will increase project cost requirements.