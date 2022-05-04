Sunrise brief: Solar generation up 36% in the first two months of 2022

Also on the rise: Solar farm in Baltimore City to power university medical system as well as low-income area residents.NJR Clean Energy Ventures breaks ground, or rather water, on 9 MW floating solar project. Top ten hybrid solar and storage plant observations. 22 Senators call on Biden to end anti-circumvention investigation.

Solar generation up 36% in the first two months of 2022  pv magazine examines the growth of solar in the early months of this year, and takes a look at its sustainable energy counterpart, wind energy.

Solar farm in Baltimore City to power university medical system as well as low-income area residents  WeSolar and the University of Maryland Medical System partner to develop 8 MW community solar installation.

Top ten hybrid solar and storage plant observations  Government researchers have collected ten observations from various recent research papers looking at solar- or wind-plus-storage power plants in the United States.

Enphase predicts another revenue landmark this quarter Enphase expects the volume of business generated to rise again for the April-June period, accompanied by another bump in battery shipments.

Rice University architecture students design affordable dwelling that will operate as part of a synchronized solar and battery plant  Sustainable and affordable home modeled after a Texan Dogtrot home to be built in Houston through PearlX and Rice University partnership.

Solar and energy storage developer Origis Energy closes $375 million credit facility  The facility bundles a letter of credit and equipment financing to support the company’s project pipeline.

22 Senators call on Biden to end anti-circumvention investigation  The bipartisan group is led by Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who was influential in last year’s dismissal of a similar antidumping investigation request. Secretary Raimondo offers the DOC’s perspective.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures breaks ground, or rather water, on 9 MW floating solar project  The installation will provide approximately 95% of the New Jersey American Water Canoe Brook Water Treatment Plant’s annual power needs.

 

 

