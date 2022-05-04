People on the Move: ACORE, Schneider Electric, Cordelio Power, and more

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that José Zayas will join the organization on May 16 as the Executive Vice President of Policy and Programs. José will lead ACORE’s policy and programmatic activities, playing a key role in ACORE’s continued growth. In this position, he will work closely with ACORE’s Board, staff, and member companies to deploy ACORE’s integrated policy and program agenda.

Zayas is an experienced and respected clean energy leader with a demonstrated track record of accomplishment over his 25 years in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining ACORE, he was a Senior Vice President of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, overseeing their innovation, project management and partnership portfolio. Zayas also previously served as Executive Director of the Wind and Water Power Technologies Office at the U.S. Department of Energy, where he led efforts to improve performance, lower costs, and accelerate deployment of renewable technologies.

Schneider Electric announced the appointment of Jana Gerber as President, Microgrid North America.

In this role, Gerber will be responsible for growing the commercial microgrid business in the region and supporting customers in their sustainability and resilience journeys. With a strong background in a variety of customer-facing capacities, she will oversee our North American go-to-market strategies and delivery.

With over two decades of experience at Schneider Electric, Gerber brings a deep knowledge of customer pain points and understanding around collaborative work across the organization. Her expertise in sustainability consulting services and strategic account management allows her to deliver tailored services for new and existing customers, with a particular focus on leading electrification efforts to build more resilient and sustainable operations for customers.

Cordelio Power is pleased to announce the appointments of Chris Hind as Chief Financial Officer and Dan Foley as Innovation Leader at the company.

Hind joins Cordelio from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), where he led equity investments and managed assets in the power, utility and energy infrastructure sectors, and until recently represented CPP Investments on the Boards of several power, utility and energy companies in North and South America. As Chief Financial Officer, Hind will oversee Cordelio’s financing, reporting and planning activities and play a key role in company strategy.

Foley has served previous tenures as CEO-Founder at GlidePath Storage Solutions and CEO at Acciona North America and has also held senior positions at Invenergy and Lincoln Renewable Energy. As Innovation Leader, Foley will lead Cordelio’s standalone storage growth, approach to new technologies, and development of new applications for existing technologies.

The Long Duration Energy Storage Council announced today the organization’s first elected Board of Directors, including Upma Koul, Vice President, Energy Storage, Strategy and Business Development, SFW. This development coincides with its incorporation in Brussels, Belgium and the release last year of its seminal report on the necessity of storage technologies providing intra- and inter-day flexibility to manage a net-zero power system.

The Directors were nominated by the Council’s membership, which is comprised of executives of LDES technology providers, equipment providers, renewable energy companies, utilities, grid operators, investors and end-use customers. The approved slate represents the broad spectrum of experience in the field, the rich depth of knowledge present, and a well-rounded diverse set of backgrounds and technologies.

The new Board Members include:

Michael Geyer of Malta (co-president)

of Malta (co-president) Frank Wouters of Reliance Industries Limited (co-president)

of Reliance Industries Limited (co-president) Rune Sonne Bundgaard-Jørgensen of Ørsted

Bundgaard-Jørgensen of Ørsted Jim Cabot of Breakthrough Energy

of Breakthrough Energy Eric Dresselhuys of ESS

of ESS Nigel Jenvey of Baker Hughes

of Baker Hughes Upma Koul of Sumitomo SHI FW

of Sumitomo SHI FW Letizia Magaldi of Magaldi Green Energy

of Magaldi Green Energy Patrick McClughan of Corre Energy

of Corre Energy Steve Reynish of Enlighten

of Enlighten Joe Zhou of Quidnet Energy

The Board of Directors will also weigh in on the selection process for the LDES Council’s Executive Director position, which is expected to be completed by May.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Christopher Kidd started a new position as Vice President, Business Development at Aries Clean Technologies. Andrew Gilligan started a new position as Director of Global Growth Services at Fluence. Paul Raducha started a new position as Senior Director of Solar PV Development at Ameresco.

