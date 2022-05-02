Sunrise brief: Elon Musk wins SolarCity lawsuit, avoids over $2 billion judgement

Power Electronic Grid Interface streamlines the transition to a more modern grid The PEGI platform, under development at NREL, shows promise for controlling and deploying upcoming power electronic devices on the grid of the future by submitting new concepts and technologies to the rigor of real-world operations.
Elon Musk wins SolarCity lawsuit, avoids over $2 billion judgement The business magnate avoided what would have been the largest judgement in history on an individual executive.
RFP Alert: Dominion Energy Virginia seeks 1.2 GW of solar and wind, 125 MW storage The utility requests proposals for solar PV and onshore wind development as well as energy storage.
Ultracapacitor sonar seeking a 100% solar and wind grid Reactive Technologies uses an ultracapacitor to send signals into the grid that help managers determine the level of system inertia, supporting power grid stability, and they’re coming to the United States.
Convergent announces operation of Maryland solar and storage portfolio The 2 MW solar and 8 MWh storage installation will contribute to the region’s grid stability, which has to face annual extreme weather threats.
