RFP Alert: Dominion Energy Virginia seeks 1.2 GW of solar and wind, 125 MW storage

In a request for proposals (RFP), Dominion Energy Virginia seeks to procure 1.2 GW of solar PV and onshore wind projects. It also seeks 125 MW of energy storage capacity.

An informational webinar for bidders will be held on June 9, 2022. Different than past annual RFPs, Dominion will accept proposals on a continuous basis throughout the year. The company said this will increase transparency and boost the company’s ability to select the best resources available.

Solar PV and hybrid solar plus storage, wind and wind paired with storage, and stand-alone energy storage projects will all be considered.

Utility-scale solar projects 3 MW or greater will be accepted, as well as distributed projects smaller than 3 MW. The smaller, distributed projects must be sited in Dominion’s territory where the location supports local grid benefits.

Dominion said the projects will support the company’s projected customer load as outlined in its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). Dominion has set a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050, following goals set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

The intent to bid form can be found on the Dominion Energy Virginia website. The company announced it will issue a separate RFP for power purchase agreements on September 1.

Dominion Energy Virginia serves 2.6 million customers over a 30,000 square mile area of Virginia and North Carolina. In its IRP, Dominion noted it retired 770 MW of oil-fired generation in 2020 and placed 250 MW of solar in operation that same year.

