Sunrise brief: Florida Governor’s veto of net metering bill a win for clean energy in the Sunshine State

Caesars bets on solar, breaks ground on three projects in Atlantic City The 8.4 MW array will be housed across three Caesars properties and will mark significant progress towards the company’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 100% before 2050.

MIT, NREL researchers develop 40%-efficient thermophotovoltaic cell for grid-scale thermal batteries The device is described as a heat engine with no moving parts that is able to produce power from a heat source of between 1,900 to 2,400 C. This concept is known as thermal energy grid storage (TEGS) and consists of a low-cost, grid-scale storage technology that uses thermophotovoltaic cells to convert heat to electricity above 2,000 C.

Breaking: Florida Governor vetoes anti-rooftop solar bill As renewable energy and energy freedom advocates rejoice, the bill will go back to the legislature, where it initially passed with 68% of the total vote.

SEIA cuts solar deployment forecast 46% in light of anti-circumvention investigation The newest update to the organization’s survey for solar workers and companies shows increasingly drastic outcomes for the solar industry if tariffs are imposed on the countries under investigation.

LG Energy Solution Q1 net income cut in half by materials costs and supply chain challenges, with sights set on strong EV market The battery specialist plans to boost smart battery manufacturing and make strategic materials investments to drive down costs, increase profit.

Wacker falls to fourth in global polysilicon ranking The German company’s decision to cede market share to Chinese companies producing the material for solar panels, in order to focus on semiconductor-ready, electronic grade product, has seen it slip behind its rivals in terms of production scale.

Group using NREL’s free ReEDs model validates 100% renewables by 2035 for 24 states For 24 states whose governors support climate action, reaching 100% renewable electricity by 2035 would cost less than a “no new policy” scenario, the Union of Concerned Scientists found.

RFP Alert: PG&E seeks 176 MW of front-of-the-meter local solar Eligible projects will range from 0.5 MW to 20 MW and will serve the growth of the utility’s solar opt-in program, which connects customers to renewable energy for a small premium.

Missouri town declares solar farm a nuisance The City of Bloomfield has updated their rules to require additional requirements for all solar projects larger than 50 MW, or 200 acres, declaring the sites a nuisance, and requiring NextEra to heavily alter a project.