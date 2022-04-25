Sunrise brief: Test your knowledge of solar in the US with this quiz for Earth Day

Governor Whitmer announces Michigan Healthy Climate Plan Reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 requires immediate action, starting with six steps to take by 2030 that include more clean energy and an emphasis on clean transportation and charging infrastructure.

Ontario amends net metering policy to allow third-party ownership Prior to these amendments, Ontario’s net metering regulation required the customer to own or operate the renewable generation system to qualify as an eligible generator.

An Earth Day special: Test your knowledge of solar in the US In honor of Earth Day, we share with you a quiz put together by Dan Snowden-Ifft, a physics professor at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California.

Polar Racking provides foundations and racking for solar plus storage project on Prince Edward Island The 26 MW Sunbank solar and storage project in Summerside, PEI will also feature a 10 MW battery storage system and is expected to reduce the city’s imports of electricity from 58% to 38%.

Catalyze collaborates with Stream Realty Partners to deploy 450 MW of renewable energy on Stream properties The partnership will bring solar, battery storage, and EV charging solutions across Stream’s development pipeline of over 40 million square feet, equivalent to over 450 MW of on-site solar and battery storage projects.