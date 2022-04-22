An Earth Day special: Test your knowledge of solar in the US

Occidental College is no stranger to solar power, having installed a 1 MW solar array in 2013. In its nine years in operation, the array has produced 16.20 GWh of electrical energy, providing 12.1% of the college’s usage in that time period.

The array has lowered the college’s electric bills, saving the college $314k over the past year, the second best year for savings with increasing electricity prices compensating for lost production. To date the array has saved the college $2.5M on an investment of $3.35M. Accounting for lost investment opportunities (endowment) the payback period for the array is now 17 years–the school is now more than halfway through paying for the array.