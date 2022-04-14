Sunrise brief: Our nation’s renewables goals are at risk; the US Commerce Department must reject the latest tariff petition

To speed interconnection, consider public control of grid operators, says law professor To speed interconnection of utility-scale solar and storage, “maybe we want somebody running the show that has more of an interest in getting all these resources in the grid,” said law professor Shelley Welton in a webinar for “100% clean energy states.”

The sky may not be falling: Heliene CEO speaks on anti-circ investigation “What I’m trying to say is that there’s not an import duty in one country that will change the dynamics and the price of the product worldwide.”

Virginia Governor signs property tax exemption for solar installations up to 25kW The property tax exemption follows on the heels of passage of the Clean Economy Act, which is expected create up to 29,000 solar jobs while providing market opportunities for distributed generation and utility scale solar.

Solar drone inspection provider Raptor Maps secures $22 million Series B The Boston-based firm provides solar inspection software-as-a-service, powered by machine learning and drone aircraft imagery.

Maryland Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 moves to the Governor’s desk Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 sets a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 60% by 2031, and establishes 2045 as the state’s goal for becoming carbon neutral. Governor Hogan said he will let the Act pass without his signature.

86% of Florida voters, regardless of political party, want Gov. DeSantis to veto anti-solar bill In a Sachs Media poll of Florida voters, 86% said they want Governor Ron DeSantis to veto the bill, and only 3% of respondents across party lines said they support the bill.

Our nation’s renewables goals are at risk; the US Commerce Department must reject the latest tariff petition The Commerce Department has the choice to move forward with a baseless petition that will result in massive job losses and set back our clean energy goals or fix its mistake by immediately issuing a negative preliminary determination — speed is of the essence.