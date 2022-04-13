Our nation’s renewables goals are at risk; the US Commerce Department must reject the latest tariff petition

Solar power was highlighted in last week’s report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as one of our best tools for reducing energy sector emissions. But to avoid catastrophic climate change and achieve the Biden administration’s carbon reduction goals, we must accelerate the pace of solar development. We have been headed in the right direction; solar deployment in the United States was expected to be up to 21.5 GW in 2022 despite supply chain issues, surpassing last year’s record.
Now is not the time to slow down solar deployment, but that’s the threat of the circumvention case that the Department of Commerce is considering on imports of crystalline silicon PV modules and cells from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. An affirmative ruling by Commerce on the petition would have a devastating effect on this growing industry.
In fact, the effects are already being felt. Because Commerce could impose tariffs retroactively, many manufacturers have already halted shipments to the US. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) heard alarming news from the industry in an overwhelming response to a survey distributed last week.
Solar projects rely on long-term policy certainty, so even the threat of a change can have profound impacts. Early responses from the survey show that real damage to the industry is happening now as a result of the petition. At stake are tens of thousands of jobs, billions of dollars, and our nation’s ability to address climate change. SEIA estimates that the petition could result in the solar industry losing 70,000 of its 231,000 jobs.
An affirmative ruling by Commerce on the petition would not boost US manufacturing. Previous trade cases have led to job losses but have had little to no impact on domestic manufacturing, which is a long game. It takes years to get a manufacturing plant approved and running, and the solar industry, which is already dealing with ongoing supply chain issues, needs a steady supply of modules now.
While most solar jobs are in installation and related areas, not in manufacturing — which is being increasingly automated — it is indeed worthwhile to support domestic manufacturing to reduce our reliance on imports. But this petition is not the answer. Instead, we should pursue effective ways to promote domestic manufacturing that include long-term federal investment. The solar industry is currently pushing for legislation to substantially increase solar deployment while also establishing a strong solar manufacturing supply chain. That’s where we should be putting our effort as an industry.
The solar industry has enough obstacles without creating new ones. Despite the unprecedented nature of this threat, as a larger company, Standard Solar is in an excellent position to weather this storm. We have experienced numerous ups and downs and will survive. But we are only as strong as the industry as a whole. We should all be working together to make our industry more robust, not taking actions that could tear it down.
Commerce should be part of that effort. The Department’s mission is “to create the conditions for economic growth and opportunity for all communities.” Instead, by considering this petition, Commerce is contributing to the single biggest threat the growing solar industry has ever faced.
Even the COVID pandemic did not devastate the industry as this case could, but the petition’s threat is compounded by coming at a time when solar is already strained. Supply chain and trade issues slowed installation in Q4 2021, resulting in 3GW less than expected in utility scale solar deployments. According to SEIA, even before this case, the nation’s module supply was expected to run at least 8GW short for expected growth and potentially 16GW short over the next few years.
Commerce previously ruled that a similar trade petition had no merit, so it’s unclear why it’s considering the current petition, which is based on the false claim that solar cell manufacturing is a minor or insignificant operation in the named countries. The Department has a choice now: move forward with a baseless petition that will result in massive job losses and set back our clean energy goals or fix its mistake by immediately issuing a negative preliminary determination. Speed is of the essence to reverse the harmful effects already being felt.
We need to deploy 70 GW of solar a year in the next few years to achieve President Biden’s climate goals; according to SEIA, we will fall short by 20 GW this year. It doesn’t make sense for the U.S. government to pursue an action that runs so contrary to its own goals.
Standard Solar stands with thousands of solar companies and hundreds of thousands of solar workers in calling on Commerce and the Biden administration to immediately put an end to this grave threat to the solar industry and allow us to proceed with accelerating the transition to clean energy.
***
Scott Wiater is president & CEO of Standard Solar.
Take First Solar , America’s only profitable solar panel manufacturer to date, is reeling under the heavy Chinese dumping of underpriced solar products ranging from panels to racks, etc.. Analysts explain that First Solar still lack pricing clout because of the Chinese. Stepping back from all this, I look at rooftop solar where customers pay around $4 per watt while First Solar is hard pressed to collect only a quarter per watt for its solar panels that go mostly to utilty scale solar farms. If you look at those extremes, you will find why there are still squabbles happening around here.. I mean whehter we really need our own domestic solar panel manufacturers to supply solar panels or do we just let the Chinese supply everything lock and barrel here directly or indirectly whatever.. It is one thing to court solar customers and an entirely different thing to do something for shareholders of First Solar , for instance.. I dont think that anybody can pooh pooh off shareholders just because they ask for it (risk) and capital gains.. There is so much more to it than this.. Is it a good policy to outsource nearly everything we need for our renewable energy programs and leave crumbs for First Solar and Sunpower (money losing solar panel manufactuer). I can understand the rooftop solar installing business’s concerns despite the fact that they continue to charge $4 a watt against only $1 a watt for utilty scale solar farms .. Community solar charges around $2.50. The fact that rooftop solar companies caters mostly to the upper middle households that are paying top tier prices for kilowatthours and they benefit savings on their utilty bills along with generous federal tax credits.. I dont see anything goingto the lower income households eventhough they do have rooftop solar themselves but they dont benefit equally yet pay same price for their rooftop solar anyway.. There is so much inequities among the household classes from trailer parks all way to McMansions.. So all the whinings coming from this article seems to solve nothing even if the Dept of Commerce dropped the concern if at all. We are just bouncing inequities alll around the same, it seems.. The only winner continue to go to rooftop solar companies who caters to the wealthy clientele for the most part.. yes, I read articles about community solar and utility scale solar contracts . I take everything under consideration and I still think it is still unfair to so many if too many of us .. Another thing is I find it somewhat numbing that they are still not addressing the end of lifecycle for solar panels moslty made in China at all. Old solar panels are already starting to pile up in the scrapyards and dumps . First Solar for one has complete in house recycling program for all of its customers from day one.. I read articles about Frist Solar collecting old or borken solar panels and remanufacture them anew.. I call this sustainable .. as opposed to those rooftop solar panels that is still non recyclable or non existent programs of accepting them if any.. Sure, NREL is studying ways to recycle those Chinese panels without any certainity that it will be successful commercially. I think that rooftop solar customers will find themselves having to foot the bill for removal of the old or broken panels for recyclablity similar to other household appliances.. It is still not a perfect world whatsoever!? First Solar only manages to capture only 5% of the global solar panel production which I think is so lopsided against those provisions mentioned above.. Shareholders can help First Solar grow much faster if the government start to recognize First Solar as the best model for solar panel manufacturing . I understand politics and how they try not to curry favors to anyone but they are actually currying favors to the least desirable sectors of the solar energy industry anyway. Maybe there a need to balance against the Chinee dumping of solar panels even if it will mean some hit on payrolls so be it. First Solar and new competitors will appear to generate jobs and provide right kinds of solar energy products through investments by shareholders that will be more powerful than what our government can provide. I also recommend that our government stop issuing tax credits to wealthy households who install rooftop solar that already save them from payingtop tier prices to utilities that are often four time as high as the baseline tier for kilowatthours.. If this is not poltiics, then it must be corruption or what ?
In addition, I fail to understand what they really mean by our nation’s renewable goals .. I think the most accurate yardstick to measure against our renewable goals is the decline in fossil fuel productioin .. It still has not happened at all! We continue to produce 100 million barrels plus worldwide daily.. I dont know if it is fair to blame it on the expensive rooftop solar because this is where most jobs are created . Still, rooftop solar is the weakest method to use to reduce our global fossil fuel production . It is important to start counting and keep track of our daily fossil fuel production worldwide along with flare gas wasting away altogether . The way I see it myself is that utility scale solar farms and to lesser extent our smaller and about twice as expensive community solar projects. So the argument that we need to protect our most ineffective and costly rooftop solar installment jobs matters more than cutting our fossil fuel production just do not wash with our other far more important goal … reducing climate change. Also , rooftop solar jobs are more carbon intensive than utility scale solar farms because of excessive and unnecessary car trips made by contractors to complete every “tiny” rooftop solar installment moslty under 10KWH as compared to megawatthours per community solar project and tens of megawatthours for utility scale solar farms that take advantage of lower carbon inputs..
As we face climate change that keep growing while we continue to make too much unnecessary carbon inputs to support our questionable renewable goals tells me that we are still led by “biased” policymakers who may still harbors investments in fossil fuels as well and hope to keep them separate without any conflicts of interest being taken out of closets for everybody to see and realize how phony our renewable goals really are all along??
All it boils down is whether climate change really matters or not and that jobs still matter moer than climate change? I think that it will just end up as a zero sum game anyway but with climate change receding as we shift toward more utilty scale solar farms and community solar projects away from carbon intensive rooftop installments.. The jobs will be mostly transferred from here to there where it will grow much quicker and better able to turn around cliimate change in the future.. I am somewhat puzzled by lack of discussions about the critical need to keep cutting down global fossil fuel production instead of letting it keep growing along with renewable energy .. This doesnt make any sense to me.. We re not aggressive enough on climate change at all.
Isn’t reduction of fossil fuel productin the key to solviing climate change ? We keep talking about injecting carbon dioxide into the grounds which is unrealistic.. in my opinion..
Are we still so soft on fossil fuel industries because of jobs??
Someone has to stand up and say that cliimate change is more critical than jobs. Eventually , we will replace lost jobs with new jobs later.
Do you follow me or what? It is the climate change.. that matters the most , I believe.
We have to cut down oil and gas productioin and with flare gas all along!
I think this is what it takes to lick climate change! Is there other better ways like leaving our cars on our driveways more often which is a good way too. but unrealisitic..
