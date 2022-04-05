Sunrise brief: Accelerate the energy transition now–it’s an investment in national security.

IREC aims to help 35 states speed interconnection of distributed storage The Interstate Renewable Energy Council, lead developer of a toolkit to make it faster and less costly to interconnect distributed storage, now turns to helping states use the toolkit to update their interconnection rules.

Washington reestablishes its solar incentive program The passage of House Bill 1814 opens the door for $100 million in funding to be used to provide grants for community solar projects around the state, all of which is aimed at expanding the opportunities for low-income residents to access renewable energy.

SEIA calls on solar workers to highlight impact of Auxin Solar Petition The organization has compiled a survey for installers and developers to use to provide a holistic and qualitative sense of how those working in the solar industry every day expect the anti-circumvention investigation to impact their businesses and workforce.

UC Berkeley digs 400 foot hole on campus in geothermal study If the school turns to geothermal for all of its heating and cooling needs, Berkeley will be the first University of California campus to achieve on-site zero-carbon energy goals.

Accelerate the energy transition to protect national security Transitioning to a clean-energy future is not just a matter of environmental stewardship, but an investment in national security.

PECO to support commercial EV charging with rebate program The utility is providing upfront cost relief for commercial vehicle level 2 charging stations.

Solar leasing risks & rewards, & other topics on day 2 of the Tax, Finance, & Buyer’s seminar The second day at SEIA dove into the risks and rewards of solar leasing, as well as a slew of tax considerations including tax transfer challenges, assignment rights & interests.

North Carolina court to rule whether HOAs can block rooftop solar The North Carolina Supreme Court is set to rule on Belmont v. Farwig, a case that will set precedent for homeowner’s associations to prevent the installation of solar PV.