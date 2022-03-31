Sunrise brief: US solar manufacturers request tax credits in letter to Congress

US solar manufacturers request tax credits in letter to Congress Manufacturers in every leg of the solar value chain are requesting long-term PV tax credits in the budget reconciliation legislation.

PVEL teams up with drone inspection specialist to provide aerial inspection as a service Using electroluminescent imaging the team can perform an inspection of an entire solar project much faster than ground-based imaging.

People on the Move: CleanCapital, Lumio, Factorial Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

FERC Commissioner Phillips’s views on how to improve transmission, interconnection Commissioner Phillips spoke of fixing interconnection dynamics that can result in only 20% of projects in a queue ultimately getting interconnected. He favors “substantial transmission,” he said, as well as near-term transmission improvements using grid-enhancing technologies and higher-capacity wires.

Solar forecasting teams win $300,000 in prizes from government competition The Solar Energy Technology group awarded $50,000 to five groups for most accurately predicting solar generation data over a four week period, at ten geographically diverse sites across the US.

SolarJuice Technology launches American-made 450W and 550W modules for commercial solar projects SolarJuice modules are manufactured in the company’s new facility in Sacramento, California–at the former, revamped Sunergy PV solar plant.

Longi achieves 25.47% efficiency for gallium-doped p-type heterojunction solar cell The result, confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH), was achieved on a heterojunction solar cell based on an M6 wafer.

Solar advocates reaffirm their approval of Duke Energy’s proposed net metering successor in North Carolina While the proposal includes policies that have been considered harmful in the past, the market certainty it provides is immensely more valuable to the health of the state’s market than a worst-case scenario where the incentive program expires entirely, according to advocates.