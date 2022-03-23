Sunrise brief: Texas can shut down coal and run on solar and wind

DOE program will increase electric resilience and affordability for 14 underserved communities The 14 communities selected in the first round will receive technical support to better assess their energy challenges, evaluate solutions, and find partners to support the community in meeting its energy goals, with five members receiving their own storage system.
Texas has enough solar and wind planned to permanently shut down coal Texas could meet the state’s energy needs by replacing coal with a fraction of what is proposed in solar and wind, according to Rice University researchers.
Ampyr Energy USA plans 5GW solar development in US The newly formed joint venture combines AGP’s experience in developing large-scale renewable power projects globally and Hartree’s expertise in power trading analytics and zero-carbon solutions in a plan to roll out 5GW of large-scale solar projects across the US.
Utility-run voluntary renewable energy program reaches 50,000 subscribers Michigan utility DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower has been so popular, the utility has “thousands of megawatts” of clean energy planned to meet demand.
Nextracker unveils all-terrain tracker pv magazine sat down with Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar to discuss how customer feedback drives engineering innovation, and the potential unlocked by expanding the terrain that trackers can be installed on.
