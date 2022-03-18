Source Renewables, Sol-REIT partner to develop 100MW of low-income solar

Sol-REIT, and Source Renewables have announced an exclusive partnership to finance over 100MW of community solar projects across the northeastern United States, with the focus of the portfolio being to bring solar to disadvantaged and underserved communities.
Under the partnership agreement, Source Renewables will develop the projects, while Sol-REIT will provide capital to Source for construction and long-term financing of the solar projects in their pipeline.
The two companies have expressed hope that the partnership will serve to disrupt what has historically been a highly fragmented finance market in the solar industry. The companies said this fragmentation has traditionally disadvantaged and discouraged middle-market developers due to inequitable and typically inefficient access to capital.
“We are playing our part to address one of the greatest challenges in today’s solar energy market; access to capital for solar developers targeting projects in underserved communities,” said Mark Settles, CEO of Sol-REIT. “These underserved communities are those who need access to clean renewable energy the most, and Sol-REIT is helping to serve that need in this partnership with Source Renewables.”
In practice, Sol-REIT has made its name as a company by financing solar projects in a similar model to real estate. Under the model, Sol-REIT provides access to construction capital and long-term financing to project developers who want to maintain an equity stake in their developments, improving their overall economics as the project maintains operations and generates revenue.
Source Renewables is a sister company to Source Power, a New York regulated energy supplier and community solar subscriber acquisition company. To date, Source Power has been contracted to own and operate a total of more than 365 MW of installed capacity, and the company has invested nearly $1 billion in residential and commercial solar assets since 2010.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.