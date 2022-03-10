Sunrise brief: Renewables reach a new record in 2021 while energy-related CO2 emissions also rose

New York solar plan needs changes to support energy justice, advocates say Vote Solar, the New York Energy Democracy Alliance, and Alliance for a Green Economy support aspects of New York’s CLCPA, but are asking the PSC to do more for New York’s disadvantaged communities.

People on the Move: NREL, CPower, Brattle Group, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.https://pv-magazine-usa.com/2022/03/09/people-on-the-move-nrel-cpower-brattle-group-and-more/

Solar trackers vs. wind: An ongoing struggle In a new whitepaper, FTC solar looks to tackle the damage potential of dynamic and static wind loads on single axis trackers using a novel hardware approach and a zero-degree stow angle.

In 2021 renewable energy use reached an all-time high, but so did CO2 emissions Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6% in 2021 mostly due to increased coal use, but renewable energy sources and nuclear power provided a higher share of global electricity generation than coal in 2021, according to IEA report.

SMUD signs its largest solar and storage PPA with D.E. Shaw The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) contracted for 200MW of solar, 400MWh storage with the renewable energy producer.