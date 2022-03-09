SMUD signs its largest solar and storage PPA with D.E. Shaw

D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments announced a large northern California solar project with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). SMUD signed a power purchase agreement sized at 200MW of solar PV and 400MWh of energy storage. The battery energy storage system is a planned 100MW, four-hour duration battery.

The project, to be located in east Sacramento County, is the largest co-located solar and storage facility in northern California under power purchase agreement contract, said D.E. Shaw. It is expected to reach commercial operation in 2024.

“Partnerships are a key component to SMUD reaching our 2030 Zero Carbon goals,” said Frankie McDermott, SMUD’s chief operating officer. “We committed to using every tool in the toolbox, and innovative projects like this that combine solar and battery storage will enable us to provide the region with clean and reliable power as we transition away from natural gas resources.”

Construction of the project is expected to bring an estimated 400 jobs. The project runs parallel to an agricultural ranch, and special design considerations are being taken for environmental sustainability during construction and operations. Bona Terra Energy affiliates will co-develop the project with D.E. Shaw.

As part of the project, the Mark Gall Memorial Scholarship will be funded by D.E. Shaw. The scholarship is designed to cultivate local workforce talent and support renewable energy-interested students in greater Sacramento. “DESRI is thrilled to support emerging young leaders interested in becoming part of the clean energy economy in and around Sacramento as the renewable energy industry grows in the region and celebrate the public servants at SMUD for their commitment to renewable energy,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer of D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments.