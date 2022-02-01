Sunrise brief: Daimler, NextEra, and BlackRock fund investment in EV and hydrogen trucks and charging stations across the US

Nova Scotia Power net-metering fee may stall industry in its tracks Sierra Club Canada calls on Nova Scotians to demand energy democracy after the utility proposes to charge a premium on net-metered solar installations.

The panel and the city Researchers have investigated how rooftop PV systems may affect air and building temperature in urban environments and, conversely, how the urban heat island (UHI) effect may have a negative impact on PV system performance.

Daimler, NextEra, and BlackRock to deploy nationwide US electric trucking network An initial investment of about $650 million divided evenly among the group will launch the deployment of EV and hydrogen medium- and heavy-duty trucks and charging stations across the US.

Indiana utility’s net metering calculation overturned in court An attempt to circumvent the state’s already-limited net metering guidelines has been overturned in court, in a decision that distributed generation advocates see as an important step in strengthening the state’s market.

Maxeon to offer IBC solar panels in the US The company announced an expanded commercial and industrial push in the states and a partnership with protection and performance plan provider Omnidian. Maxeon said it will offer its interdigitated back contact (IBC) panels in the US.

Microgrid project using vanadium redox flow battery SDG&E and Sumitomo Electric complete a pilot microgrid project in California that successfully powered utility customers solely with energy stored in a flow battery.