Sunrise brief: A net-zero microgrid service for datacenters

A simulation of the Hot Pot & Iron Point Solar Projects, which total 600-MWac of solar paired with 480 MW of BESS

Primergy gets the regulatory ‘OK’ to develop 600 MW of solar and 480 MW of storage in Nevada The Iron Point and Hot Pot solar-plus-storage projects will be constructed by Primergy Solar and sold to NV Energy upon completion, under a Build Transfer Agreement.

Zinc-air battery, CHP and solar to power apartment complex in New York A 100kW/1.5MWh zinc-air battery will be installed in Queens, New York, in combination with a combined heat and power system and a PV array. The pilot project is intended at demonstrating the long-duration energy storage capability of the zinc-air battery.

Growatt releases battery for off-grid solar Growatt’s new AXE LV battery covers a wide range of capacities, from 5kWh to 400kWh, and can support off-grid systems with power outputs of 3kW to 30kW.

Microgrid and net zero as-a-service providers form partnership InfraPrime and Instant ON will launch PowerShell, a solar microgrid and energy management service for datacenters.

Louisville startup secures $2 million funding for copper paste that may lower cost of solar Bert Thin Films, a University of Louisville research-backed startup, is developing a copper-based paste that may replace silver components in solar panels.

Solar Decathlon celebrates 20 years of training tomorrow’s clean energy workforce The US Department of Energy Solar Decathlon has trained over 25,000 students from 40 countries, supported 790 teams, and expanded to include both residential and commercial design and build challenges.