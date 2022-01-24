Microgrid and net zero as-a-service providers form partnership

A partnership was announced between InfraPrime, a provider of net zero as-a-service for datacenters, and Instant ON, a microgrid designer, builder, and aggregator, announced a partnership in which the two will co-develop a net-zero microgrid service for datacenters named PowerShell.
Following a lifecycle sustainability assessment, InfraPrime designs an on-premises microgrid, often featuring solar and energy storage. Designed for reliable electric supply and resiliency, InfraPrime said the PowerShell allows for no more than five minutes of downtime per year, meeting 99.999% uptime expectations.
“The path to carbon negative … will take ambition and action. By teaming up with industry innovators and experts, we can take the steps in the right direction.” said AJ Perkins, President of Instant ON.
Microgrids promote remote preparedness, said Instant ON, meaning that they can be operated independently of the larger utility grid. For California data operators, this is particularly important for datacenters in a landscape of increased wildfires, planned public safety grid shutoffs, and the increased risk of further extreme weather due to climate change.
The microgrid works with the utility, interconnecting with the larger grid to support resiliency initiatives and lower solar curtailment levels.
InfraPrime’s net zero as-a-service is flexible across scales, from large campuses with 200-400 MW loads, to a 180 kW custom data rack. The service is billed based on the customer’s IT energy usage on a monthly lease payment, preventing the cost from being capital expenditure.
