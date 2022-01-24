Primergy gets the regulatory ‘OK’ to develop 600 MW of solar and 480 MW of storage in Nevada

A simulation of the Hot Pot & Iron Point Solar Projects, which total 600-MWac of solar paired with 480 MW of BESS

Primergy Solar, a developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage, and the principal North American solar and solar plus energy storage investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, announced that it has received final approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUC) to sell its Iron Point and Hot Pot solar + storage projects, currently under development, to NV Energy.

The projects are both being developed in Humboldt County, Nevada, right on the state’s northern border with Oregon.

The Iron Point Solar Project will be a 250MW solar system paired with 200MW of battery storage and is expected to be commissioned in December 2023. The Hot Pot Solar Project is 350MW solar system paired with 280MW of battery storage and is expected to be in-service by December 2024. Collectively, these projects will have the capacity to power 127,000 homes in Nevada.

While the chemistries and duration of the storage assets have not yet been shared, lithium-ion batteries with a four-hour duration have historically been the standard at this scale, meaning these projects should have a combined power in the ballpark of 1.92GWh.

Construction for the projects is expected to create approximately 800 job opportunities for the local Nevadan communities during peak periods and is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. The bulk of these jobs will be performed by the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.

Primergy and NV Energy entered into Build Transfer Agreements for the sale and purchase of the projects, which NV Energy filed for approval with the PUC on July 1, 2021.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners launched Primergy in May of 2020, in part to manage the development of the massive 690MW Gemini solar project with its 380MW/1,400 MWh lithium-ion battery, currently being constructed on on Bureau of Land Management land outside of Las Vegas.

Unlike the Build Transfer Agreement of the Hot Pot and Iron Point projects, Primergy has a 25-year PPA signed with NV Energy for the electricity generated by Gemini.