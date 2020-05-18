Quinbrook launches Primergy Solar to develop solar and battery storage across North America

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an investor in renewable energy infrastructure, launched a new portfolio firm, Primergy Solar.

Primergy acquires, develops, and operates distributed and utility scale solar PV-plus-battery storage projects across North America.

Primergy Solar is an Oakland, California-based developer, owner and operator focused on distributed and utility scale solar PV-plus-storage projects across North America. Primergy is the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ activities in the solar-plus-storage market.

David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook, and Primergy’s chairman, said: “The industry is recognizing the increasingly important role that solar-plus-battery storage solutions will play in accelerating the energy transition. We believe that solar-plus-battery storage will dominate new energy infrastructure investment in the years ahead.”

Primergy will make direct investments from early stage development through acquisitions of operational assets as both primary sponsor and in joint venture with project development partners. Primergy’s team boasts in-house capabilities across the project value chain from project development, through construction and long-term asset O&M.

The company will be led by: