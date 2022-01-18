Sunrise brief: Puerto Rico utility submits solar and storage projects bids for approval

Eco Energy World enters U.S. solar market The company, which will establish its American headquarters in New York, is the largest operating solar developer in Sweden and has previously developed projects in Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

Lithium ferro-phosphate battery for off-grid solar and tiny homes unveiled At Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California, Canadian-based Discover Battery launched the Helios energy storage system, an LFP battery designed to operate in remote conditions.

Department of Justice appeals ITC’s Section 201 ruling The solar industry reacts to appeal after the ITC had reversed a Trump administration move to strengthen Section 201 safeguard duties on certain solar products.

Puerto Rico nears awards for 800 MW solar and 220 MW storage, toward multi-GW goals Puerto Rico’s utility has submitted solar and storage project bids to the government for approval, while a second bid process has been announced. A backlog of distributed solar interconnection requests is being cleared.

Flat commercial roof solar trackers reach new distribution network PanelClaw’s product with dual-tilt options will now be distributed from BayWa r.e. warehouses.