Flat commercial roof solar trackers reach new distribution network

PanelClaw, a flat roof solar mounting system supplier, reached a partnership agreement with BayWa r.e., to distribute flat commercial roof solar trackers from BayWa r.e.’s warehouse network.

The clawFR racking system is built in 10-degree and dual-tilt configurations. PanelClaw said the system comes with a single-bolt hardware kit, enables tool-less module attachment, and integrates preinstalled roof protection pads. The equipment, which has been installed in more than 10,000 projects, comes with a 25-year warranty. PanelClaw has deployed over 2 GW of flat roof PV racking to date.

“We strive to have best-in-class products like clawFR in our warehouses, and it checks all the boxes for our clientele in terms of performance, product support and project growth efficiency,” said Jodi White, co-CEO at BayWa r.e.

A public training for PanelClaw installers will take place Thursday, Feb. 10 via webinar.

BayWa r.e.’s recent activity

BayWa r.e. is a global developer, service supplier, and distributor that has 4 GW of energy online and 10 GW under asset management. The company also operates as an independent power producer. It is held by BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, an energy infrastructure investor.

In November 2021, BayWa r.e. purchased the solar distribution division of Beacon, a publicly traded roofing distributor. Beacon’s business consisted of four dedicated and six shared branch locations where it distributed solar products, including photovoltaic panels, to both residential and commercial contractors. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021, Beacon Solar Products generated $111 million in net sales, net income of $2.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million.

Adding Beacon Solar increased the number of BayWa r.e. warehouses from six to 16, and the company said the acquisition may reduce delivery times in many parts of the country including many key U.S. solar markets. The combined company will explore offering solar and roofing products nationwide.

Last July, the company inked a 90 MW solar, 70 MW storage power purchase agreement with community choice aggregator (CCA) San Diego Community Power. The not-for-profit CCA will purchase power for 20 years from the BaWa r.e.-built project, sited near SDG&E transmission infrastructure.

As part of the development plan, the project has committed to funding improvements of a local community park, as well as preserving 435 acres of native habitat. The developers said they expect the facility to offset more than 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by the end of its life. Construction is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2023.