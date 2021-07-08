San Diego Community Power inks solar + storage deal with BayWa r.e.

Developer BayWa r.e. is building a 90 MW solar / 70 MW energy storage system under a 20-year power purchase agreement with San Diego Community Power (SDCP).
Named the Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park, the facility will be sited in San Diego County, close to transmission infrastructure operated by utility SDG&E. It is set to begin construction early next year, with an expected commercial operation date of the first quarter of 2023.
SCDP is a not-for-profit community choice aggregator that will provide energy from the facility for five cities in the San Diego region, including Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, and San Diego.
As part of the development plan, the project has committed to funding improvements of a local community park, as well as preserving 435 acres of native habitat. The developers said they expect the facility to offset more than 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by the end of its life.
SCDP said it began serving commercial and industrial customers in June and will launch a residential phase in the first quarter 2022. The program aims to provide local control and consumer choice regarding energy decisions on a large scale. It is one of 23 major community choice aggregators in California, and adds to roughly 10 million customers involved in community choice solar programs across the state.
As a Solar Company with headquarters located in San Diego, this is amazing news. Solar has been growing extremely fast in Southern California and to see this means that we continue to head in the right direction when it comes to taking advantage of alternative energy.
Now the big question becomes what is next.
