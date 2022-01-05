Sunrise brief: Build Back Better Act is in urgent need of a new sales pitch

GAF Energy launches Timberline nailable solar tile at CES 2022 Manufactured in a new facility in California, what sets the Timberline Solar roof system apart from others is that it directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

Rystad: Residential solar soars past C&I in 2021 Renewable energy and battery storage has racked up another banner year in 2021, according to end-of-year analysis from Rystad Energy. While there was growth across segments, residential solar has seen the most impressive gains, surpassing the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment for the year.

Build Back Better Act is in urgent need of a new sales pitch Clean energy infrastructure is the answer: The time is now for the administration to pivot on messaging and to clearly define parts of the BBBA as clean energy infrastructure legislation.

Wallbox launches bidirectional home EV charger with blackout backup Quasar 2 allows homeowners to charge and discharge their EV, home, and export to the grid. It also enables the use of a charged EV battery to isolate and power the home during blackouts.

Iberdrola-PNM merger rejected by regulators; notice of appeal filed with state Supreme Court The merger, which received approval from five federal agencies and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, is intended to accelerate New Mexico’s clean energy future.

Renewables provide 2.5 GW of new generation capacity per month Nearly 10 GW of new utility-scale solar were added through the first 10 months of 2021, a record amount of capacity additions over that time period.

Acquisition sought for four Texas solar projects with 690 MW combined capacity Four projects in varying stages of development by Innovative Solar Solutions are available for immediate acquisition.