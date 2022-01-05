People on the Move: Solar Energy World, energyOrbit, Fusion Fuel Green, and more

Solar Energy World announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Peter B. Belman as chief executive officer. Most recently Belman was president, direct energy sales at Solar Energy World. Belman assumed the role on January 4, 2022 and and is working with former CEO, Geoff Mirkin to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Belman most recently served as president, direct energy sales at Solar Energy World. Before joining Solar Energy World, Belman led the solar sales teams at Tesla Energy across the Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Belman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Knox College and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin School of Business.

energyOrbit, a market leader for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management (DSM) operations for utilities, based in San Francisco, announced that it has named Karen Heater, P.E., CEM, as director of sales. As head of the company’s sales team, Heater is responsible for growing existing and new business opportunities and exploring new initiatives to expand energyOrbit’s portfolio of energy efficiency offerings throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to joining energyOrbit, she served as the program director for the utility energy services division within Sodexo|ROTH. Heater has 30 years of industry experience in various capacities, including 10 years in the power utility industry and 20 years as an environmental engineer/consultant. She also serves as the president for the newly created Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Great Lakes Chapter.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced the appointments of Zachary Steele and Jason Baran as Co-Presidents of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Fusion Fuel USA. In addition, they will also be joining Fusion Fuel’s Executive Committee. In their roles, Mr. Steele and Mr. Baran will be responsible for building out the business development team in the United States, as well as establishing Fusion Fuel’s commercial footprint.

Prior to joining Fusion Fuel, Steele and Baran served as CEO and CFO, respectively, of Pacific Traverse Energy, an energy-focused infrastructure development company based in Vancouver. Most recently they were responsible for the development of the Cedar LNG Project in partnership with the Haisla Nation in Kitimat, British Columbia, which is the first majority indigenous-owned LNG export facility in Canada.

