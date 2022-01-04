Acquisition sought for four Texas solar projects with 690 MW combined capacity

Solar Developer Innovative Solar Solutions (ISS) seeks to offload 690 MW of PV across four projects in Texas. The projects are named IS245: Indigo solar, a 125 MW project; IS206, a 300 MW project; IS416, a 180 MW project; and IS408, an 85 MW project.

The first, Indigo solar, is a 950 acre site located in Fisher County. It has a posted ERCOT interconnection cost of $15,191,000, and had a favorable result in congestion studies for ERCOT North or South hub settlements. The project has completed PVSyst and 8760 reports, and is FAA 7460-1 compliant. Indigo has a 20-year executed lease, and contains four five-year extension options. The site has undergone environmental study and facility study, and no zoning approval is required.

Indigo solar has an estimated commercial operation date of May 15th, 2022, and has two power purchase agreement offtake options.

The larger of the two, IS206, is sited on 2305 acres and totals 300 MW in capacity. The Jones County project has an estimated commercial operation date of Q1 2023. The project has undergone initial design and equipment selection, has acquired all utility interconnection request documentation and required attachments. A 20-year lease has been executed, with four 5-year extension options. No zoning approval is required. Screening study has begun for the site, and insurance documentation is secured. The project’s FERC 556 form is ready for filing.

The company additionally seeks acquisition for an 85 MW solar project in Medina, Texas, and a 180 MW project in Castro County, Texas, both with estimated commercial operation date of April 20, 2023.

ISS also actively seeks land suitable for solar development. Land of over 300 acres with three-phase transmission lines on or near the property may qualify. Eligible land is not located in flood zones or areas with wetlands issues, and the land owner must retain above/below surface mineral rights, or have executive rights. There must be no underground utilities such as gas or oil within the proposed site.

Over eight years, ISS has developed and sold over 2.4 GW of utility-scale solar farms, equivalent to powering over 1.5 million homes. The company said it has a 13 GW development pipeline across 35 states.