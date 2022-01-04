Wallbox launches bidirectional home EV charger with blackout backup

At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, Wallbox announced a new model of bidirectional EV charging: the Quasar 2. In addition to charging their EVs, homeowners with a Quasar 2 can discharge power from their vehicle to their home, or to the grid.

Adding a new capability to its predecessor model, the device can isolate the home during grid blackouts, drawing backup power from the car’s battery. Wallbox said depending on the battery size and energy use patterns, the device is expected to power a home for more than three days.

The device is optimized for North American markets, and can provide 11.5 kW / 48 A in both directions, marking an increase from the 7.4 kW / 32 A Quasar 1. It can connect to the myWallbox app through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, or 4G for management.

“The average American experienced more than eight hours of power interruption in 2020,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “Whether it’s caused by an earthquake, hurricane, wildfire or simply related to an overload on the power grid, a power outage can have a detrimental impact on homeowners that can last for hours or even days. With blackout mode, we are able to offer EV owners some relief by helping mitigate the impact of a major energy disruption in the home.”

The charger can unlock savings through smart energy management. In locations where electricity rates are tied to demand, homeowners can schedule charging during low-rate periods, and discharge from the car to power the home when rates are high. Homes with PV can store excess energy in their EV, like a home battery, during low usage periods. When rates rise, the stored solar energy can be used during peak times, reducing dependence on the grid.

Quasar 2 joins Wallbox’s line of residential EV chargers, public charging stations, and business/commercial charging solutions. For attendees of this year’s trade show, Wallbox will demo Quasar 2 at CES Unveiled (Table #507) and during the Expo in the West Hall 6627 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.