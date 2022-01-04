Sunrise brief: Massachusetts regulators double solar program target from 1600 to 3200 MW

Also on the rise: Tennessee Valley Authority tries to block solar co-op in its territory. Advice for contractors on how to keep a long-term perspective in these uncertain times. New investor for one of largest solar projects in Indiana. CSP provider Heliogen debuts on the NYSE. Enphase acquisition of ClipperCreek launches company into fast-growing market for EV chargers. And more…

Next2Sun vertical racking

Image: Next25sun

TVA attempts to block solar cooperative The Tennessee-based power provider is trying to bar approval of a solar co-op in its territory. Project supporters are accusing TVA of protecting a monopoly.

Negotiating solar contracts in uncertain times Developers and contractors who have a long-term perspective and make calculated decisions about today’s multifaceted risks – from tariff uncertainty to COVID to supply chain issues to component compatibility – will ultimately be best positioned to succeed.

EDP Renewables sells stake in 200 MW solar project to Connor Clark & Lunn The project is among the largest ever proposed in Indiana and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative has a 20-year contract in place to buy the electricity generated.

Heliogen nets $188 million in cash in business combination, added to NYSE The concentrated solar power provider announced the completion of a business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Enphase celebrates the new year by entering the EV charging market The completed acquisition of ClipperCreek launches Enphase Energy into the fast-growing market for electric vehicl e charging systems.

Eolus sells California energy storage development project to Aypa Power Cald is the first stand-alone battery energy storage system asset sold by Eolus.

