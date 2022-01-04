Sunrise brief: Massachusetts regulators double solar program target from 1600 to 3200 MW

TVA attempts to block solar cooperative The Tennessee-based power provider is trying to bar approval of a solar co-op in its territory. Project supporters are accusing TVA of protecting a monopoly.
Negotiating solar contracts in uncertain times Developers and contractors who have a long-term perspective and make calculated decisions about today’s multifaceted risks – from tariff uncertainty to COVID to supply chain issues to component compatibility – will ultimately be best positioned to succeed.
EDP Renewables sells stake in 200 MW solar project to Connor Clark & Lunn The project is among the largest ever proposed in Indiana and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative has a 20-year contract in place to buy the electricity generated.
Heliogen nets $188 million in cash in business combination, added to NYSE The concentrated solar power provider announced the completion of a business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.
Enphase celebrates the new year by entering the EV charging market The completed acquisition of ClipperCreek launches Enphase Energy into the fast-growing market for electric vehicl e charging systems.
Eolus sells California energy storage development project to Aypa Power Cald is the first stand-alone battery energy storage system asset sold by Eolus.
