People on the Move: Borrego, American Energy Partners, EnerVenue, and more

Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States, has hired two seasoned professionals to lead its development and people + culture efforts and also created a new leadership team for its EPC business.

Borrego named Jacquie Ashmore as vice president of engineering, development, a role in which she will provide senior accountability for all engineering needs of Borrego’s development portfolio. Ashmore joins Borrego from Boston University, where she served for five years as the executive director of the university’s Institute for Sustainable Energy.



Catriona Wiley joins Borrego as the executive vice president of people + culture (P+C) after more than seven years with food and beverage giant Torani as its P+C vice president. Wiley brings more than two decades of industry HR experience to her new role, in which she will guide Borrego’s developing diversity, equity and inclusion plan and offer valuable strategy for organizational design, talent acquisition and retention as well as leadership development.



In addition to the new hires, Borrego has restructured its EPC team to fuel its strategic expansion plan. This new structure will focus on national alignment under a new functional leadership model.



Brian Barker, previously general manager of the utility-scale division, has been promoted to executive vice president of EPC. Carl Price will head up the estimating and design optimization team as the VP of pre-construction; Ben Walter will lead the professional engineering and design teams as the VP of engineering; Joanie Brooke takes on a new role as VP of business operations where she will lead the PMO, supply chain, quality, warranty and scheduling teams; Joe Busch will lead the distributed generation construction team (projects from 3 MW to 100 MW) as the VP of construction; and Josh Richardson will lead Borrego’s self-performing teams on projects 100 MW and greater as VP of construction.

American Energy Partners, Inc., a diversified energy company, announced that Kurtis Z. Hoffman has been hired as Chief Operating Officer for American Energy, effective January 1, 2022. Josh Hickman will step down as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member effective January 1, 2022, and continue his role as President of Hickman Geological Consulting, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Energy.

Mr. Hoffman previously served as a Vice President at CNX Resources. Mr. Hoffman has also served in management, operations, business development and engineering positions at CNX Midstream Partners LP, CONSOL Energy, Dominion Energy and BJ Services.

EnerVenue, a bring metal-hydrogen battery energy storage company, announced the appointment of Andrzej Skoskiewicz as VP of Product Engineering. In this role, Skoskiewicz will lead EnerVenue’s product design and engineering, including the hardware design work across all customer products, manufacturing, installation, and servicing. Skoskiewicz comes to EnerVenue with decades of experience as an engineer and product development leader in renewable energy storage. Most recently, Skoskiewicz served as VP of Product Development at Stem, Inc.

Graphex Group Limited, a world leader in graphene technologies and products used in electric vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage production, has announced the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, Graphex Technologies LLC (Graphex), and the appointment of its new CEO.

John DeMaio has been appointed to the positions of CEO of Graphex Technologies and President, Graphene Division of Graphex Group Limited, the former of which represents the U.S. entity. In his new role, DeMaio will lead development and launch of key North American and European strategic alliances to support the strong increase in demand for advanced technology in the EV and renewable energy industries.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an EV innovator developing high-quality light duty commercial fleet vehicles, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Melissa Leonard as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2022. Leonard will replace Tom Canepa, LMC’s current General Counsel & Secretary, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Leonard was co-leader of the Mergers and Acquisitions team for Baker & Hostetler LLP, where she has served as outside counsel to the Company since 2019.

The Vice President of Residential Operations to oversee our field and inside operations. The goal of this position is to lead the operation departments towards achieving optimal growth, profitability and market targets. Main Accountabilities: Ensure optimum efficiency and maximum generation availability of the company’s current and future solar projects

Ensure that contracts with service providers are effectively managed on a day-to-day basis

Ensure field operations and internal personnel follow proper safety protocols and complete their work with a Safety First attention to detail and procedures

Oversee selection, productivity, and professional development of all Solar Operations personnel

Ensure solar projects that are operated by internal staff are effectively managed from Scheduling to Procurement and Installation

Drive and enforce key approval processes, ensuring there is proper transparency with operations decisions and activities

Define Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across Safety, Performance, Financial, Process and People areas for Operations personnel and ensure the solar team is held accountable to the defined KPIs

Responsible for properly aligning key managers’ compensation with metrics and goals

Additional duties as required Required Skill & Experience: 5+ years experience in the renewable energy industry

5+ years experience leading a large division or region.

Experience with Solar Installation Management, Scheduling Installations, Project Management, Design, Logistics, Fleet and Procurement.

Strategy, goal setting, and budget management required.

Demonstrate strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

Demonstrate ability to use independent judgment and discretion

Extensive experience with budget and cost management