Enphase acquires 365 Pronto, O&M platform

Enphase Energy, Inc. today announced the completion of its acquisition of 365 Pronto, Inc. an Arizona-based predictive software platform that matches cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand service providers.

The 365 Pronto software platform serves two sides of the market: the buyers, who are the asset owners, and the sellers, who are the service providers.

For asset owners, the platform matches the attributes of their asset and scope of work requirements to a local, compliant, and qualified service provider.

For service providers, the platform matches the availability, location, and skillsets of their technicians with the requirements of a customer’s work order. The service providers include third-party installers that service residential and commercial solar, battery storage and EV charging stations. Hundreds of service providers have been qualified by the 365 Pronto platform.

The way 365 Pronto works begins with the buyer (asset owner) placing a pre-priced work order. The platform then matches and dispatches a qualified service provider to complete the work order.

“We are pleased to welcome 365 Pronto’s customers, service providers, and employees to Enphase,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase. “The company’s software platform will provide our installers the ability to service their own O&M contracts with an on-demand network of service providers. We are excited about this opportunity to improve the installer experience as we continue to expand our digital platform.”

This acquisition follows Enphase’s November acquisition of California-based ClipperCreek, which offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S.