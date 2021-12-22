Sunrise brief: The most-read pv magazine USA articles of 2021

You read, we listened: Most-read pv magazine USA articles of 2021. The top five articles of 2021 show that pv magazine USA readers really pay attention to innovative new technologies that show great potential, are concerned about the lifetime of components in a solar installation, and are tracking the electric vehicle revolution.

Watch: Enel activates 181 MW solar, 55 MW storage in Texas. The project joins a large portfolio of renewable energy + storage co-located projects in the state.

NREL launches international consortium to advance high-tech mirrors used in concentrating solar plants. The goal of the consortium is to reduce cost of heliostats by 50% and accelerate U.S. manufacturing.

Iron flow battery PV microgrid for fire-prone California. ESS announced the integration of its long-duration batteries for a microgrid project commissioned by San Diego Gas & Electric to mitigate and increase resilience to wildfires.

AES acquires Community Energy Solar. The acquisition adds 10 GW of solar projects to AES’ existing pipeline, as well as the addition of Community Energy’s development workforce.

Enphase acquires 365 Pronto, O&M platform. The acquisition gives Enphase installers access to a labor pool that can perform service calls, beneficial at a time of severe labor shortages within the industry.