Solar-powered EV car charging manufacturer receives $2.5 million in tax credits

A California company, Infinity Energy, received a tax credit from the State for $2.5 million to support the construction of an $11 million facility that will manufacture solar-powered electric car charging stations.

The tax credit agreement sets minimum employment and wage requirements for the company, all milestones that must be met for a minimum of three years:

“Total California Full-Time Employees” must ramp up to at least 209 persons by 2025.

“Minimum Annual Wage of California Full-Time Employees Hired” must be at least $46,000 per year.

“Cumulative Average Annual Wage of California Full-Time Employees Hired” must be above $62,000 per year.

Infinity Energy Inc is currently a solar panel installation company located in Rocklin, California. They also install roofing, and work with residential building contractors on new construction. pv magazine USA has reached out to Infinity Energy seeking additional information about their proposed hardware.

Several other clean energy companies were given tax credits in Califrnia’s GoBiz program, as well. EnerVenue received a $25 million credit to create at least 1,692 full-time jobs, developing and manufacturing super high-capacity nickel hydrogen batteries.

VinFast received a $20 million credit to establish its United States headquarters in California. The Vietnamese electric SUV manufacturer says it will make over $200 million in capital investments while creating at least 1065 new full-time jobs.

Last week, New York City announced that new ARC solar-powered EV charging systems had been installed, bringing their total to 89 units. The station is projected to deliver up to 265 electric miles in a day, and can distribute power to as many as six electric vehicles at once.

In September, the State of California awarded WattEV a $5 million grant to support the buildout of a 12 electric truck, 4 MW charging station in Bakersfield, California, to be powered by an onsite solar plus storage facility.

WattEV said it expects to break ground at the Bakersfield facility in October. The initial buildout will cost in excess of $10 million, and is expected to take two years to construct. It’s estimated that reaching the company’s goal of 40 charging stations will cost more than $30 million.

And for those who would prefer to take their solar panels along with them as they travel, several companies are already integrating solar directly into their yachts and road vehicles.