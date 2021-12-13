Sunrise brief: Infinity Energy receives $2.5 million in tax credits for building solar EV charging manufacturing facility

Solar-powered EV car charging manufacturer receives $2.5 million in tax credits California-based Infinity Energy plans to build $11 million facility for manufacturing solar-powered electric car charging stations

MIT and Google develop solar cell simulator The differential physics-based software simulates how the change in a given input can change the cell’s power output, potentially paving the way for faster improvements in PV efficiency.

80 MW solar project set to meet 80% of Salt Lake City’s municipal electric needs The 80 MW Elektron Solar project is set to provide electricity to three municipal governments, one university, and two ski resorts when it reaches operation in 2023.

In underserved communities, solar referrals work best Research from national labs shows word-of-mouth referrals led to among the highest adoption rates in low-income communities.

Standard Solar completes 3.3 MW solar project for Virginia schools The project, supported by Virginia Clean Economy Act, will provide 50% of electricity needs and enable the school system to allocate energy cost savings to supporting student success.

Saudi Arabian module manufacturer to enter US market The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 110 MW, which is planned for expansion to 1 GW by 2023.