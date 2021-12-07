Sunrise brief: SEC investigating Tesla over alleged solar system fire negligence

Also on the rise: Clean energy bonds issued in California, EV charging stations with integrated advertising space, DART mission uses solar power to redirect Earthbound asteroids, and the Bezos Earth Fund supports tribal-led program.

Damaged panels on Walmart

Image: Shoals

SEC Investigating Tesla Over Alleged Solar System Fire Negligence Complaint alleges that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders, customers and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects.

NASA to Test Solar-Powered Propulsion for Asteroid Defense The DART craft will use solar arrays to power an electric propulsion system.

California Community Choice Financing Authority Issues First Municipal Clean Energy Bonds The standard practice for municipal utilities to reduce cost of natural gas is now applied to the purchase of clean electricity.

Bezos Earth Fund Commits Grant to Tribal Solar Accelerator  Jeff Bezos-led initiative $12 million grant to support GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund

U.S.-based EV charger maker enters European market Volta designs chargers with integrated advertising space and targets high-visibility commercial spaces.

