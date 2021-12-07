Sunrise brief: SEC investigating Tesla over alleged solar system fire negligence

SEC Investigating Tesla Over Alleged Solar System Fire Negligence Complaint alleges that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders, customers and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects.
NASA to Test Solar-Powered Propulsion for Asteroid Defense The DART craft will use solar arrays to power an electric propulsion system.
California Community Choice Financing Authority Issues First Municipal Clean Energy Bonds The standard practice for municipal utilities to reduce cost of natural gas is now applied to the purchase of clean electricity.
Bezos Earth Fund Commits Grant to Tribal Solar Accelerator Jeff Bezos-led initiative $12 million grant to support GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund
U.S.-based EV charger maker enters European market Volta designs chargers with integrated advertising space and targets high-visibility commercial spaces.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.