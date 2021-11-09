Sunrise brief: Georgia Power RFP seeks 1 GW of renewables

Canadian Solar wins 52 MW project with Colombia Ministry of Energy. The solar project Caracoli was secured in a public auction, and the power will be sold via a 15-year power purchase agreement.
Long-duration thermal storage system based on silica sand. Developed by Italian dry bottom ash handling system provider Magaldi Power, the system produces green thermal energy — steam or hot air — which can be used directly in industrial plants or for the generation of electricity using steam turbines.
How PV performs close to radio, TV antennas. Researchers in Kenya have analyzed the performance of an off-grid PV system located near an isotropic antenna as an emitting source.
Solar co-op arrives in the Twin Cities. Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit solar co-op developer that educates customers and leverages group buy-in, is launching in the Minneapolis – St. Paul area.
RFP alert: Georgia Power seeks 1,030 MW of renewable generation. Competitive bidding for utility-scale renewable energy projects of 3 MW or greater in capacity is planned to begin first quarter 2022.
Community Choice Aggregation provides leverage for better electricity prices, access to solar. Seven states have passed community choice aggregation laws, connecting consumers to alternative energy suppliers through their local governments.
