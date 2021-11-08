RFP alert: Georgia Power seeks 1,030 MW of renewable generation

Georgia Power, utility to over 2.6 million customers, issued a request for proposal (RFP) for 1030 MW of new renewable energy generation. Applicable projects will be 3 MW or greater in size, and would reach in-service dates in 2023 and 2024.

The utility has 2700 MW of active renewable energy in its portfolio, with another 2,700 MW set to come online by the end of 2024.

The request for proposal, or the 23-24 RFP, is the second of two utility-scale solicitations from Georgia Power’s 2019 integrated resource plan (IRP). The IRP authorized Georgia power to procure 2,000 MW of U.S.-based renewable energy.

Bids for the RFP will be accepted as soon as Q1 2022. Accion Group, Inc will serve as the independent evaluator. Both standalone generation and co-located generation-plus-storage applications will be accepted, said Georgia Power. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Accion website to review RFP and power purchase agreement (PPA) documentation.

Georgia ranks 9th nationally in solar capacity installed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SEIA reports 3.65% of Georgia’s energy mix comes from solar, and there is enough PV installed to support the equivalent of 374,248 homes.

Total investment in solar in the state is estimated at $3.8 billion, said SEIA, and prices have fallen by 36% over the last five years. SEIA estimates the solar industry employs 4,466 people in the state of Georgia.